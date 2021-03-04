Previous
Next
Sports Museum...South Edmonton Rifle Association by bkbinthecity
Photo 3468

Sports Museum...South Edmonton Rifle Association

Downtown Edmonton on the walls of one of the buildings is Edmonton's Sports Museum.
They feature Archive Photos from different periods in our city's history.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise