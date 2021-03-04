Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3468
Sports Museum...South Edmonton Rifle Association
Downtown Edmonton on the walls of one of the buildings is Edmonton's Sports Museum.
They feature Archive Photos from different periods in our city's history.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3468
photos
370
followers
466
following
950% complete
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
photo
,
sports
,
canada
,
museum
,
history
,
edmonton
,
archive
