Previous
Next
Abstract Art by bkbinthecity
Photo 3477

Abstract Art

Here is another sculpture that sits outside of city hall. It is a canoe but in abstract form. It was erected in 1992 for the opening of the new city hall
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise