Photo 3477
Abstract Art
Here is another sculpture that sits outside of city hall. It is a canoe but in abstract form. It was erected in 1992 for the opening of the new city hall
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
canada
,
abstract
,
sculpture
,
artwork
,
edmonton
