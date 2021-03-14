Sign up
Photo 3478
Trees
So l didn't have time to take any pictures today so l put together this collage with pics from the day l spent walking on the University of Alberta campus.
I spotted these different trees with different buildings as a background.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3478
photos
369
followers
463
following
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
Tags
trees
,
canada
,
architecture
,
building
,
campus
,
university
,
edmonton
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat themed collage!
March 15th, 2021
moni kozi
Nice. I guess when they have foliage the landscape is even finer.
March 15th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
Nice contrast
March 15th, 2021
