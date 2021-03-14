Previous
Trees by bkbinthecity
Photo 3478

Trees

So l didn't have time to take any pictures today so l put together this collage with pics from the day l spent walking on the University of Alberta campus.
I spotted these different trees with different buildings as a background.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Neat themed collage!
Neat themed collage!
March 15th, 2021  
moni kozi
Nice. I guess when they have foliage the landscape is even finer.
March 15th, 2021  
Nice contrast
Nice contrast
March 15th, 2021  
