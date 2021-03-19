Sign up
Photo 3483
All Dry
This is a wading pool which during the summer is usually quite busy.
Hopefully in a few months it will be full of families enjoying themselves
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
15th March 2021 4:00pm
canada
pool
edmonton
grounds
legislative
wading
Ingrid
ace
Keeping my fingers crossed that that is possible! Seems like a lovely place!
March 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
That looks and sounds delightful.
March 20th, 2021
