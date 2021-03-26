Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3490
Reflection
Walking downtown l spotted this building with a reflection in the windows of another building across the street.
The picture on the left shows the reflection. The picture on the right shows the building seen in the reflection
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3490
photos
368
followers
465
following
956% complete
View this month »
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
canada
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close