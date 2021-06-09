Sign up
Photo 3565
Another View
Along the path that l was walking it provided so many different view points of the city
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3565
photos
370
followers
455
following
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
1
1
365
365
SM-A505W
SM-A505W
Taken
7th June 2021 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
downtown
,
architecture
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
Diane
ace
A beautiful, crisp shot of Edmonton! Fav.
June 10th, 2021
