The Pathway Back

The weather has been cloudy,windy and rainy.
This was part of the path that I took to get back to my Jeep after a beautiful walk
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
amyK ace
Nicely composed shot of this lovely tree-lined path
June 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like a lovely place for a stroll.
June 11th, 2021  
