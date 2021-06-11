Sign up
Photo 3567
Edmonton In Black and White
Today l made my way downtown to the Old Warehouse District. I decided to shoot these pictures in black and white.
A number of my pictures were taken in the back alley
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
11th June 2021 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
architecture
,
building
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Loving this black and white! Well done.
June 12th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is fantastic in black and white, especially with the old lettering on the side of the building.
June 12th, 2021
