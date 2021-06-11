Previous
Edmonton In Black and White by bkbinthecity
Photo 3567

Edmonton In Black and White

Today l made my way downtown to the Old Warehouse District. I decided to shoot these pictures in black and white.
A number of my pictures were taken in the back alley
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Loving this black and white! Well done.
June 12th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is fantastic in black and white, especially with the old lettering on the side of the building.
June 12th, 2021  
