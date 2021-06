The Beaver House

This warehouse was built as a storage facility for the Hudson Bay Department Store. It was nicknamed the beaver house due to the history that the Hudson Bay Company had with furs. Over the years it had some renovations done to the building.

The entrance at the back was there to allow boxcars to be dropped off inside the building to be unloaded. This was when trains made there way through the Warehouse District.

Today the building is home to offices of several different companies.