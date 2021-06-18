Sign up
Photo 3574
Family In Hiding
Walking along the boardwalk there were moments when it came very close to the wetlands. It was there that I spotted this female mallard and her young ones.
I heard them but it took a couple of minutes to spot them
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
14th June 2021 3:24pm
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
wetlands
Yoland
ace
Great shot, they are very well camouflaged.
June 19th, 2021
Kathy Burzynski
Very well hidden
June 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Well spotted, they are so well camouflaged.
June 19th, 2021
John Durham
ace
good eye
June 19th, 2021
Anne Pancella
ace
I love your POV here.
June 19th, 2021
