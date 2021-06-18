Previous
Family In Hiding by bkbinthecity
Walking along the boardwalk there were moments when it came very close to the wetlands. It was there that I spotted this female mallard and her young ones.
I heard them but it took a couple of minutes to spot them
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Yoland ace
Great shot, they are very well camouflaged.
June 19th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
Very well hidden
June 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Well spotted, they are so well camouflaged.
June 19th, 2021  
John Durham ace
good eye
June 19th, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
I love your POV here.
June 19th, 2021  
