Photo 3576
Up Up and Away
We had gone down to Hawrelak Park to watch the ducks and geese when we saw a hot air balloon getting ready for lift off.
So we stopped to watch and of course to take some pictures
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
balloon
hot
park
air
edmonton
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful captures! Such a pleasant photo op!
June 20th, 2021
