Photo 3577
Sit and Relax For Awhile
This lovely spot is not to far from where we live. The Alexander Circle Fountain is a peaceful spot to just sit and relax
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
fountain
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, lovely leading line and symmetry.
June 22nd, 2021
CristinaL
ace
Very serene. The symmetry and leading line all add to the calming effect. Lovely.
June 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
So nice and quiet
June 22nd, 2021
Sheralee S
ace
It looks like a lovely spot for a relax :)
June 22nd, 2021
