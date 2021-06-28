Previous
A Variety of Landscapes by bkbinthecity
A Variety of Landscapes

Living in Canada l love the different types of landscaping . Here are a few. The top two are typical of the Prairie provinces.
The bottom two show off a couple of different rivers in British Columbia
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Sand Lily
Beautiful.
June 29th, 2021  
