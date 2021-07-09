Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3595
On The Patio
Today we celebrated our 38th Wedding Anniversary.
Melody's parents took us out for dinner to the Macdonald Hotel.
It was a beautiful evening sitting on the patio with a nice breeze.
You can see them at the table on the right side
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3595
photos
372
followers
453
following
984% complete
View this month »
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
9th July 2021 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
hotel
,
patio
,
anniversary
,
wedding
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how lovely! Congratulations!
July 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close