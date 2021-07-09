Previous
On The Patio by bkbinthecity
Photo 3595

On The Patio

Today we celebrated our 38th Wedding Anniversary.
Melody's parents took us out for dinner to the Macdonald Hotel.
It was a beautiful evening sitting on the patio with a nice breeze.
You can see them at the table on the right side
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how lovely! Congratulations!
July 10th, 2021  
