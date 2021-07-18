Previous
Next
The Chateau On The River by bkbinthecity
Photo 3604

The Chateau On The River

That is the nickname of the Hotel Macdonald.
Since the air quality here is very bad due to all the smoke from the wild fires. I am using a picture from last Friday when we went out for dinner
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

M. Brutus ace
That's a lovely city shot. It's wise not to go out too much in the smoke. We have had that problem here often. Though not at present, thankfully.
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise