Finally by bkbinthecity
Photo 3606

Finally

Today we went out for lunch. My Mom and brother along with my sister. She was the one that took the picture. This was the first time in about eight months that we saw my Mom in person
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I hope your mom enjoyed her time with all of you. =)
July 21st, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a happy time together...
July 21st, 2021  
