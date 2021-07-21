Sign up
Photo 3607
Past The Trees
Back to the garden at the Hotel Macdonald. Here is a glimpse of the fountain in the garden
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
water
,
fountain
,
garden
,
hotel
Diana
ace
How lovely, I like the way you framed it.
July 22nd, 2021
haskar
ace
Nice place to rest.
July 22nd, 2021
