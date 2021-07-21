Previous
Past The Trees by bkbinthecity
Photo 3607

Past The Trees

Back to the garden at the Hotel Macdonald. Here is a glimpse of the fountain in the garden
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
988% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
How lovely, I like the way you framed it.
July 22nd, 2021  
haskar ace
Nice place to rest.
July 22nd, 2021  
