Photo 3615
Very Quiet
Today l stopped downtown on our way home.
This spot was very quiet. However, I loved the view
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
11
3
365
SM-A505W
29th July 2021 2:45pm
downtown
,
sidewalk
,
city
,
edmonton
Suzanne
ace
It is indeed very quiet1 Is that usual?
July 30th, 2021
Carolinesdreams
ace
Very quiet.
July 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful view, such beautiful seating under the trees.
July 30th, 2021
