An Addition To The Family by bkbinthecity
Photo 3618

An Addition To The Family

Our neice Renee and her boyfriend Lucas announced their engagement today. Not sure when the wedding is yet but l am sure it will be a joyous event
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

sheri
Congrats!
August 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Congratulations to this lovely couple.
August 2nd, 2021  
