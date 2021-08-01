Sign up
Photo 3618
An Addition To The Family
Our neice Renee and her boyfriend Lucas announced their engagement today. Not sure when the wedding is yet but l am sure it will be a joyous event
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
sheri
Congrats!
August 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Congratulations to this lovely couple.
August 2nd, 2021
