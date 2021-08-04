Previous
The Race Is On by bkbinthecity
The Race Is On

Back in the 1940's and 50's Edmonton community leagues would host Soap Box Derby Races.
Located in Hawrelak Park is a model of a simple racer
bkb in the city

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it ! great comparison shots !
August 5th, 2021  
