Photo 3621
The Race Is On
Back in the 1940's and 50's Edmonton community leagues would host Soap Box Derby Races.
Located in Hawrelak Park is a model of a simple racer
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it ! great comparison shots !
August 5th, 2021
