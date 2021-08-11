Previous
A Teriffic Trio by bkbinthecity
Photo 3628

A Teriffic Trio

Here is a picture from the service on Sunday at the seniors residence.
Melody's brother thought it would be nice to play with his parents.
It was very nice. They played the hymn Because He Lives
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
