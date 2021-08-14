Sign up
Photo 3631
Brid Watching Can Be A Lot Of Fun
More time at Hawrelak Park watching the birds. As always we enjoyed ourselves
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3631
photos
365
followers
448
following
994% complete
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
Tags
birds
,
park
,
edmonton
Suzanne
ace
Another great collage.
August 15th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the collage.
August 15th, 2021
