Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3632
Three Of A Kind.....Well Sort Of
On our way home today we made a quick stop when Melody noticed these three VW Beetles in the parking lot.
It was certainly worth taking a picture. I particularly liked the convertible.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3632
photos
365
followers
448
following
995% complete
View this month »
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
15th August 2021 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
moni kozi
ace
How cute can these be?
There was a time when i said i won't get a driver's licence unless i got one of these. I got the license but not the car
August 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
There was a time when i said i won't get a driver's licence unless i got one of these. I got the license but not the car