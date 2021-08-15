Previous
Three Of A Kind.....Well Sort Of by bkbinthecity
Photo 3632

Three Of A Kind.....Well Sort Of

On our way home today we made a quick stop when Melody noticed these three VW Beetles in the parking lot.
It was certainly worth taking a picture. I particularly liked the convertible.
15th August 2021

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
995% complete

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
How cute can these be?
There was a time when i said i won't get a driver's licence unless i got one of these. I got the license but not the car
August 16th, 2021  
