Photo 3635
Another Trip Down Memory Lane
I decided to post a few pics that bring back a lot of memories for Melody. The two houses are places that Melody lived in as a child. The two schools are schools that Melody attended in her first few years of her schooling
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
Lovely collage filled with such wonderful memories.
August 19th, 2021
