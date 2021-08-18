Previous
Another Trip Down Memory Lane by bkbinthecity
Photo 3635

Another Trip Down Memory Lane

I decided to post a few pics that bring back a lot of memories for Melody. The two houses are places that Melody lived in as a child. The two schools are schools that Melody attended in her first few years of her schooling
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Diana ace
Lovely collage filled with such wonderful memories.
August 19th, 2021  
