Back To Work .......Finally

Mar. 24, 2020 when Covid was heading into high gear l was laid off of my job. Little did I know then how long I would be out of work.

This is the apartment building we live in. On August 6 2021 Melody and l were hired to be the caretakers of the building.

That works out to 500 days being out of work.

The job is only part-time so l am now looking for another part-time job.

However, I can say it is nice to finally be working again.

Our suite is on the second floor in behind that huge tree