Photo 3641
The Ice Palace
Walking through West Edmonton Mall there is no shortage of photo ops.
Here is the Ice Palace. Tonight it was being used by a local figure skating club.
I took a few pictures and decided to go with this one
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3641
photos
367
followers
450
following
997% complete
View this month »
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
24th August 2021 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
mall
,
figure
,
skating
,
edmonton
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That is a big mall! I like all the figures moving about on the ice and the way the glass ceiling is letting in light.
August 25th, 2021
Wyomingsister
Seems like a perfect place for a hot summer day! Great photo!
August 25th, 2021
Steve Mueller
ace
A beautiful place!
August 25th, 2021
