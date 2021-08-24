Previous
The Ice Palace by bkbinthecity
The Ice Palace

Walking through West Edmonton Mall there is no shortage of photo ops.
Here is the Ice Palace. Tonight it was being used by a local figure skating club.
I took a few pictures and decided to go with this one
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is a big mall! I like all the figures moving about on the ice and the way the glass ceiling is letting in light.
August 25th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
Seems like a perfect place for a hot summer day! Great photo!
August 25th, 2021  
Steve Mueller ace
A beautiful place!
August 25th, 2021  
