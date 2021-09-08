Previous
Next
In Need of a Little TLC by bkbinthecity
Photo 3656

In Need of a Little TLC

My brother in law is a mechanic by trade and as a result he has several old cars on the acreage.
Here are a couple of them
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great find and shot, they sure could use some. Not looking very roadworthy though.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise