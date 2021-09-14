Previous
Under Construction by bkbinthecity
Photo 3662

Under Construction

Here is another shot taken while waiting for Melody's Mom. Despite the pandemic the construction has not stopped here in Edmonton.
Here is a glimpse of a new building going up. It will have retail space on the ground level and condos above that
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
