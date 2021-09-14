Sign up
Photo 3662
Under Construction
Here is another shot taken while waiting for Melody's Mom. Despite the pandemic the construction has not stopped here in Edmonton.
Here is a glimpse of a new building going up. It will have retail space on the ground level and condos above that
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3662
photos
364
followers
443
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
13th September 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
