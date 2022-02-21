Previous
Family Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 3822

Family Day

Today was the Family Day holiday here in Alberta. This picture was taken at the skating rink at City Hall
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1047% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
How great to have a holiday called family day! Lovely shot of everyone having fun.
February 22nd, 2022  
