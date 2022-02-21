Sign up
Photo 3822
Family Day
Today was the Family Day holiday here in Alberta. This picture was taken at the skating rink at City Hall
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3822
photos
363
followers
437
following
1047% complete
Tags
winter
holiday
skating
Diana
ace
How great to have a holiday called family day! Lovely shot of everyone having fun.
February 22nd, 2022
