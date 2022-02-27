Sign up
Photo 3828
A Couple Of Real Characters
In the Summer of 1994 Melody and I were asked to help out at a Children's Camp. Our friend Jill came with us. Here is Jill dressed up as U R There the Mouse and Melody was Bubbles The Bear
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3828
photos
362
followers
435
following
1048% complete
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
26th February 2022 6:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
costume
,
characters
