Previous
Next
A Couple Of Real Characters by bkbinthecity
Photo 3828

A Couple Of Real Characters

In the Summer of 1994 Melody and I were asked to help out at a Children's Camp. Our friend Jill came with us. Here is Jill dressed up as U R There the Mouse and Melody was Bubbles The Bear
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise