Photo 3843
Fun Stuff
The other day I noticed this pedal with some fun artwork on it. So took the time to get a picture of it
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
art
Diana
ace
Great shot of all that amazing artwork. Lovely sky reflections too.
March 15th, 2022
John
ace
Very interesting. The artwork is worth the time paying attention to.
March 15th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the scene with good composition.
March 15th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
quite interesting view
March 15th, 2022
