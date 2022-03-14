Previous
Photo 3843

The other day I noticed this pedal with some fun artwork on it. So took the time to get a picture of it
14th March 2022

Diana ace
Great shot of all that amazing artwork. Lovely sky reflections too.
March 15th, 2022  
John ace
Very interesting. The artwork is worth the time paying attention to.
March 15th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the scene with good composition.
March 15th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
quite interesting view
March 15th, 2022  
