Spring Is In The Air by bkbinthecity
Spring Is In The Air

Spring arrives this weekend so I was looking for something with bright colours for today's post and this cupcake shop fit the bill
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Judith Johnson
Looks very attractive and inviting
March 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
That looks lovely, did you buy any?
March 19th, 2022  
