Photo 3850
City Lights
Our river valley offers some beautiful views of the skyline. I decided to take this one in black and white
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
skyline
,
cityscape
Diana
ace
What a lovely night shot of the lights. Edmonton looks much bigger than I thought it was.
March 22nd, 2022
