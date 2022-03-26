Previous
Old Man Winter.... by bkbinthecity
Photo 3855

Old Man Winter....

......decided to make another appearance during the night.
Yesterday's post showed all the snow gone but sadly we have some more with more forecast for tomorrow.
Such is life in Alberta in March
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
