More Snow by bkbinthecity
More Snow

The weather outside is frightful. I wish it was more delightful but it just keeps snowing, snowing and snowing.
That is our Jeep by the way
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
I am sure you must be tired of it by now, especially if you have to keep the path snow free. Lovely shot and winter scene.
March 29th, 2022  
winghong_ho
For me living in place never snow, I love to see snow scene nevertheless.
March 29th, 2022  
