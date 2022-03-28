Sign up
Photo 3857
More Snow
The weather outside is frightful. I wish it was more delightful but it just keeps snowing, snowing and snowing.
That is our Jeep by the way
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
weather
,
spring
Diana
ace
I am sure you must be tired of it by now, especially if you have to keep the path snow free. Lovely shot and winter scene.
March 29th, 2022
winghong_ho
For me living in place never snow, I love to see snow scene nevertheless.
March 29th, 2022
