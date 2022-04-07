Behind The Bushes

Today didn't quite go as planned. I was hoping to take street shots but l ran out of time . So this is another shot from my historical buildings project.

This is the Hugh Duncan residence which is only partially in view from the street.

It was built in 1911 by Hugh Duncan owner and operator of Whyte Avenue Pharmacy.

He lived here from 1911 until his death in 1935.

Among other accomplishments he was Mayor of Edmonton, chairman of the Edmonton Public School Board and Member of the Provincial Legislative Assembly.

Today it is used as office for a local law firm

