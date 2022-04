Belting Out A Tune Or Two

Located in Old Strathcona in front of one of Edmonton's premier jazz clubs stands this bust of Clarence Horatio "Big" Miller.

Miller was an American born Jazz Musician. When racial tension was on the rise in America he started touring in other countries. He came to Canada in 1970 and settled in Edmonton where he remained. He became a major influence in the jazz scene here. He remained here until passing away from a heart attack in 1969..

Shortly thereafter the city unveiled this sculpture.