Side By Side

Back to my historical project. Here we have two buildings. On the left is the Brighton Block built by Edmonton photographer Ernest Brownfor his photography studios.

Next to it is one of Edmonton's early hotels the Pendennis Hotel.

In 2018 a new developer purchased both buildings which were vacant at the time. They have restored the interior and added a new addition to the back.

Today they have apartments for rent along with office and retail space for rent.