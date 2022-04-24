Previous
Time For Something Different

While out taking pictures of old buildings l decided to include one of Edmonton's newer buildings.
This a Double Tree Hotel by Hilton
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ingrid ace
Nice! I like the design. It looks like part is falling off!
April 25th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Unusual & very eye catching/
April 25th, 2022  
