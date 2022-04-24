Sign up
Photo 3884
Time For Something Different
While out taking pictures of old buildings l decided to include one of Edmonton's newer buildings.
This a Double Tree Hotel by Hilton
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
0
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
Tags
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
Ingrid
ace
Nice! I like the design. It looks like part is falling off!
April 25th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Unusual & very eye catching/
April 25th, 2022
