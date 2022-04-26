Sign up
Photo 3886
On The Back
This is the back of our Flatiron Building. I thought you all might enjoy seeing this
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, that pepsi sign seems to have been there for quite a while.
April 27th, 2022
Jim R
ace
I like seeing the old signs, especially the ghost signs painted for long gone businesses.
April 27th, 2022
