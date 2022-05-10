Previous
Tuesday's Towers by bkbinthecity
Photo 3900

Tuesday's Towers

This week's tower is The Pearl. It is residential condos and stand 36 stories tall. It opened in 2015 and offers a spectacular view of Edmonton's river valley
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat pov!
May 11th, 2022  
