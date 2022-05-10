Sign up
Photo 3900
Tuesday's Towers
This week's tower is The Pearl. It is residential condos and stand 36 stories tall. It opened in 2015 and offers a spectacular view of Edmonton's river valley
10th May 2022
10th May 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
skyscraper
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat pov!
May 11th, 2022
