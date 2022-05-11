Previous
In The Distance by bkbinthecity
Photo 3901

Back at Hawrelak Park l decided on this picture of the lake with the pavilion across the way and the city skyline in the far distance. A cloudy sky but the rain stayed away
11th May 2022 11th May 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1068% complete

winghong_ho
Beautiful shot of the city, also the clouds and its reflection on the water.
May 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and mood with lovely reflections. We had the same weather yesterday.
May 12th, 2022  
