Photo 3901
In The Distance
Back at Hawrelak Park l decided on this picture of the lake with the pavilion across the way and the city skyline in the far distance. A cloudy sky but the rain stayed away
11th May 2022
11th May 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
landscape
,
cityscape
,
parkland
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot of the city, also the clouds and its reflection on the water.
May 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and mood with lovely reflections. We had the same weather yesterday.
May 12th, 2022
