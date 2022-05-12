Sign up
Photo 3902
Reflecting On The Real Thing
After we left the park yesterday we made our way to the University of Alberta campus. Our first stop was the Earth Sciences Building which alway provides a great photo opportunity no what season it is
12th May 2022
12th May 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3902
3902
Tags
reflection
landscape
architecture
building
