Out For A Walk Day 3 by bkbinthecity
Out For A Walk Day 3

One last set of pictures from my walk through the Whitemud Ravine Nature Reserve
16th May 2022 16th May 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely walk. Super squirrel too!
May 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots of your fabulous walk, love the squirrel and lovely path.
May 17th, 2022  
