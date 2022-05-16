Sign up
Photo 3906
Out For A Walk Day 3
One last set of pictures from my walk through the Whitemud Ravine Nature Reserve
16th May 2022
16th May 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
collage
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely walk. Super squirrel too!
May 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots of your fabulous walk, love the squirrel and lovely path.
May 17th, 2022
