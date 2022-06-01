Previous
Downtown Spark by bkbinthecity
Downtown Spark

The festival continues so here is another one of the inflatable sculptures located in the heart of downtown
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1074% complete

moni kozi ace
Heheee... this is also very cool and funny
June 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this unusual sight, love the buildings and reflections.
June 2nd, 2022  
cityhillsandsea
Cool!
June 2nd, 2022  
