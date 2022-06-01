Sign up
Photo 3922
Downtown Spark
The festival continues so here is another one of the inflatable sculptures located in the heart of downtown
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
inflatable
moni kozi
ace
Heheee... this is also very cool and funny
June 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this unusual sight, love the buildings and reflections.
June 2nd, 2022
cityhillsandsea
Cool!
June 2nd, 2022
