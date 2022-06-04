Previous
The Streets of Edmonton by bkbinthecity
Photo 3925

The Streets of Edmonton

After taking Melody shopping today l made a stop on Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona to take a quick picture for today's post
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
