Around We Go by bkbinthecity
Around We Go

Located in Old Glenora is Alexander Circle. In the middle of the circle is this beautiful fountain.
It is a lovely spot to sit and relax and visit with one another. It also provides for some beautiful photos
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
I would love this place! A nice capture, Brian, with the leading line of the walkway taking us to the fountain. Fav
June 5th, 2022  
