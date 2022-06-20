Previous
The View by bkbinthecity
The View

Last week I posted a picture of Melody and her parents relaxing on their balcony. Many of you commented on the green in that picture. So l decided to show you the actual view from their balcony
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Such a pleasant view with all that greenery.
June 21st, 2022  
