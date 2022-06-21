Previous
Next
Tuesday's Towers by bkbinthecity
Photo 3942

Tuesday's Towers

Since day was the longest day of the year I decided to take today's picture later in the day.
This is the EPCOR Tower. It opened in 2011 and stands 28 stories tall
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise