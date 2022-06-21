Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3942
Tuesday's Towers
Since day was the longest day of the year I decided to take today's picture later in the day.
This is the EPCOR Tower. It opened in 2011 and stands 28 stories tall
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3942
photos
361
followers
376
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
21st June 2022 10:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close