Photo 3943
Across The Street
I mentioned that the building in yesterday's post had some colours reflected on it. Today I thought I would show you the buildings across the street. You can see the colours on the one building
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Helena
Nice shot
June 23rd, 2022
